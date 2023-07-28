Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.71. 102,846,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,563,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $811.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.