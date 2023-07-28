Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,776. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

