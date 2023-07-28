Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

