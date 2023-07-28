Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,085,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,022,826. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.50.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
