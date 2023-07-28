Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Up 3.8 %

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 350,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

