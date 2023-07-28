CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

