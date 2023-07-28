CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.40. 1,915,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

