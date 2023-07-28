CCLA Investment Management Purchases 79,356 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,627,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

