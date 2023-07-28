Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 3,304,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,484,000 after purchasing an additional 785,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 427,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

