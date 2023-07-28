Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.82

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 18459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

