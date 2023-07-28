Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.82

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 18459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Centrica Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
