Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stake Boosted by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy makes up 1.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 117,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

