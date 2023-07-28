CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $83.00 Price Target at HSBC

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 2,125,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,763. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

