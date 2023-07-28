CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CFSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.17. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CFSB Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

