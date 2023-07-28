CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSBGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of CFSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.17. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

