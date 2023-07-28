CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CGI Group from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion.

