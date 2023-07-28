Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $130.82. 852,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

