Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.
NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $130.82. 852,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
