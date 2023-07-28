Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 852,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,864. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.