Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $2,300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $29.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,912.52. 685,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,072.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,826.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

