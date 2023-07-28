Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $2,230.00 at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $29.54 on Thursday, hitting $1,912.52. 685,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,072.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,826.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

