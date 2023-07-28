CIBC Begins Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

SVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE SVV traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 280,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,443. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

