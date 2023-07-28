Citigroup Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $126.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.09. The stock had a trading volume of 557,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

