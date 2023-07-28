Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($15.07) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.39) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,083.33.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $23.80 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

