CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,812. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

