Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 927,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,260,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,050 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,498,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,117 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

