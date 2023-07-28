Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.36. 470,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $172.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

