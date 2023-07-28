Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 36,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 60,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Commerce Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

