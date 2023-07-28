Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,283,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161,322 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,403,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.