Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.9% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.68. 1,603,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

