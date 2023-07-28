Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Community Financial by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Financial by 53,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.