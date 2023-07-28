Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $473,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, insider David Andrew Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $115,098 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

