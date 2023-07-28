Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 2,765,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.
Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
