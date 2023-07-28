Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 2,149,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,223,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Compass to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Compass Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

