Contrasting DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) & Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gravitas Education and DriveItAway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and DriveItAway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.37 -$41.37 million N/A N/A DriveItAway $2.19 million 1.73 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gravitas Education.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

