Contrasting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American Financial Group are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 11.40% 23.44% 3.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.44 $39.40 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.04 billion 1.49 $898.00 million $9.62 12.77

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 American Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $151.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.32%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

