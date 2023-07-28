Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $35.37 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $35,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,548,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in RTX by 4.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,083. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

