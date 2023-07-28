Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Up 2.0 %

BCS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 8,010,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,196. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. BCS lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

