Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 4.9 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.83.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

