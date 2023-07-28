Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $572,317.50 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.76. 4,944,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

