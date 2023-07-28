Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,692. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

