Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 807.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668 shares. The stock has a market cap of $661.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

