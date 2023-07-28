Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

