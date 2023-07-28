CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $622.00 million-$627.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.24-$1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. 980,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 380,273 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

