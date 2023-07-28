Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 1,069,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,074. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

