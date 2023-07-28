Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 453 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.32. 352,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

