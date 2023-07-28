Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,563,000 after purchasing an additional 194,764 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,150,000 after acquiring an additional 133,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518,270. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.