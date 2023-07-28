Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. 963,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

