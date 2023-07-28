Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 44,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,213,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $292.02. 479,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

