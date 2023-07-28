Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after buying an additional 512,967 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 2,047,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

