Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EUSA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,143. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.