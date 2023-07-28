Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after acquiring an additional 879,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,228,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.33. 354,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,188. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

