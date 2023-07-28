Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after buying an additional 173,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,163,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,844,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

